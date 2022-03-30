Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled

The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

All school buses are cancelled for Algoma & Huron Superior Transportation Services, Nipissing – Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, North East Tri-Board Student Transportation and Manitoulin Island.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium said buses are running in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey areas.

Three public schools in the Cochrane District are closed due to weather, including Kerns, Temagami and Elk Lake.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the whole northeast, from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa.

"Snow and ice pellets will begin this morning before transitioning into freezing rain this afternoon. Freezing rain may last for several hours before changing over to rain during the overnight hours," the weather service said in an early morning weather warning.

"Possible gusty winds along with ice build up may result in power outages."

Meanwhile "northern portions of the region may see more of a snow and ice pellet mix tonight rather than freezing rain. Ten to 15 centimetres of snow will be possible on Thursday after the messy mix of precipitation switches completely over to snow."

A large amount of snow is expected to fall in the Kapuskasing area Wednesday, prompting a winter storm warning.

These communities could receive 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by Thursday:

Fraserdale

Hearst

Kapuskasing

Pledger Lake

Smooth Rock Falls

"Snow will move into the area this afternoon. Snow will temporarily ease tonight before intensifying again early Thursday morning and lasting through Thursday evening," Environment Canada said.