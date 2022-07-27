Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation

In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a First Nation nearby.

At Monday night's council meeting, Elliot Lake City Council has voted to transfer ownership of a 4-acre parcel of municipal waterfront property to Serpent River First Nation, the city says.

Elliot Lake city staff were directed to start the process of transferring the land to the First Nation located 27 kilometres south of the municipality, the city said in a news release.

The property -- which is located on Robinson Huron Treaty land and home to the Anishinaabe people-- was once used by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and was transferred to the City of Elliot Lake's control in 2003.

Elliot Lake is located north of Highway 17 between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Recent discussions between city officials and the First Nation about partnership opportunities and joint economic development solidified the decision, the news release said.

"Armed with a firm commitment from council, city administration will now explore the best method to transfer ownership of the land to the First Nation," the city said.

Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella said he is "elated to be part of a process to return land to the original inhabitants."

"I think this is the strongest statement we can make to our neighbours and to senior levels of government and doing what is right," Marchisella is quoted as saying in the release.

Talks will continue on ways the two communities can work together.