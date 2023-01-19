Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months

A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.

Adrianne Agawa and Reagan Toulouse of Massey, west of Sudbury, won $1 million as part of the Instant Ultimate lottery game on New Year's Eve, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Thursday morning.

The limited-edition game was giving away 40 $1 million prizes.

But this is not the first time the couple has won.

In May 2022, Agawa won $250,000 playing the Instant Silver Stacks lottery scratch ticket.

And they have become regular lottery players ever since, OLG said.

"I bought this ticket because I knew it was the best odds of winning $1 million," Agawa is quoted as saying in the news release.

"I checked our ticket on New Year’s Day and when I saw we won, I said ‘We did it again!"

Reagan said he was in complete disbelief.

"My mind went blank – I couldn’t believe it was happening again! What a wonderful way to start the year," he said.

"It feels great – this win is a bit bigger than the last, which means there’s more to enjoy."

They said they plan to use the money to take a family vacation, invest in their business and share with their family, OLG said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart's General Store on Main Street in Webbwood, just 17 kilometres east of the couple's hometown on Highway 17.

OLG said 100 per cent of the profit generated from this and other OLG lottery games are reinvested into the province.

Earlier this month, a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Sault Ste. Marie won the $48 million jackpot in the Jan. 7 Gold Ball draw. The jackpot winner has not yet been identified.

In Sudbury, time is about to run out for the winner of Feb. 2 Lotto 6/49 encore draw. Lottery officials said Thursday the winning ticket holder has two more weeks to claim the prize.

Playsmart offers information on gambling games.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is available.