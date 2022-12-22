Northern Ontario crossing guard honoured for keeping kids safe

A northern Ontario crossing guard is one of three across Canada to be honoured for going above and beyond for keeping kids safe.

Every day before and after school, Thomas Dickerson does what he does best. With a stop sign in his hand, he ensures kids cross the road safely.

"I have kids of my own,” Dickerson said.

“They are our future and if I get them across safely, they'll be able to make the next generation safer."

Dickerson has been the crossing guard for the past four years at Ecole Catholique Ste Croix. On Thursday, the students and staff at the school presented him with the award from Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention.

The organization received 368 nominations for Canada's favourite crossing guard. Dickerson was nominated by parents and students and was named one of Canada's Top 3.

"The crossing guard program and the people who are crossing guards make such a huge difference as they're going to school, said Mark Wilson of Parachute Canada.

Grade 7 Student Felix Chenier said Dickerson does a great job.

"He's one of the best crossing guards I know and I really hope he stays," Felix told CTV News.

During a special ceremony Thursday, students gave him a giant card they made and a plaque was presented by Parachute.

"Really thankful for him to keep us secured and safe and he's always joyful," said student Antoene Ethier.

School principal Nathalie Grenier-Ducharme said Dickerson is quietly effective.

"He will wave at a passing driver who may be going too fast just to say hi and remind them to slow down,” Grenier-Ducharme said.

“Now everybody waves at Thomas."

Dickerson is being honoured for his work in teaching kids about road safety, his role in slowing cars down on the busy street and for starting a community garden across the street from the school.

"I've only ever had close calls and none of the kids have,” he said.

“So I'm very happy about that, too. The traffic stops and the kids are usually across safely and I'm the one putting myself at risk and that's what's most important."

"I'm very grateful for everything," he added.