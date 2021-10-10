Northern Ontario drivers fed up with 'ridiculous' gas prices, experts expect them to rise even more

There’s pain at the pumps for northern Ontario drivers who are frustrated with the high gas prices.

"Usually I put $70 in for a full tank. Today, I did $55 for a half a tank," said one woman while filling her tank in North Bay on Sunday.

The numbers at gas stations across the north are going nowhere but up, leaving fed-up drivers with no choice but to stretch their wallets thin to pay for gas.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. I’m frustrated and upset," said another driver. "A little bit of both."

Gas prices in the north are ranging anywhere from $1.42 per litre in North Bay up to $1.48 per litre in Sudbury.

Analysts say the federal government’s price on carbon, other government policies, the ongoing pandemic, and a struggling Canadian dollar are creating the spike.

"All in all, the numbers are shocking. The carbon tax is hurting. It’s 10 cents a litre," said Dan McTeague, of Canadians for Affordable Energy. "The more intense we become on the idea of reducing our carbon footprint, the more damage we do to ourselves."

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli agrees, despite a 2018 promise from Premier Doug Ford to lower gas prices by 10 cents.

"It’s a failure on the part of the federal government, who put a carbon tax in. We fought against it," Fedeli said.

His federal counterpart, MP-elect for Nipissing-Timiskaming Anthony Rota disputes the claim, saying it’s the current issue of supply and demand.

"The price of carbon may add a little bit. But, let’s call a spade a spade, it is the oil companies who control the prices," Rota said.

McTeague said there won’t be a break for motorists coming anytime soon. He expects gas prices to get even higher in the north around Remembrance Day.

"Gas prices will net rise another 5-6 cents per litre," he said. "So if you’re paying $1.44 or $1.48, expect that to go up to $1.49 or $1.50 to $1.55."

This will leave upset drivers with even less cash in their pockets.

"This is not what we need right now. People have had to deal with COVID-19, and they’re just getting back to work," said one driver.

McTeague said the inability to sell oil and gas along with a second carbon tax called the Clean Fuel Standard that came into effect in December 2020 is adding an additional 16 cents per litre.

"The facts speak for themselves," he said. "A lot of the blame lies at the foot of those policymakers who have embraced the green, new dogma."

McTeague added the transition to green energy is important, but that it is not the right time for Canada until the technology catches up.