Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.

Environment Canada listed several regions under freezing rain warnings on Boxing Day, as far west as Kenora-Nestor Falls and spanning to Timmins-Cochrane in the east.

It says some regions could face hazards such as ice buildup or a transition to ice pellets and snow, with conditions expected to last overnight.

The weather agency warns surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy or slippery and ice buildup may cause tree branches to break or utility outages to occur.

Meanwhile, fog advisories remain in effect for areas including Hamilton, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

Environment Canada says near zero-visibility is expected as locally dense fog continues in the morning before dissipating throughout the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2023.