Northern Ontario father wins $500K Lotto Max prize
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Antonio Cesarano of Callander is $500,000 richer after winning the April 1 Lotto Max draw.
Cesarano split the $1 million prize with another ticket.
The 51-year-old father of twin girls said he is a frequent player, but this is his first big win.
“When I scanned my ticket at the ticket checker, I didn’t have my glasses on," he's quoted as saying in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.
"When I put them on and saw the number, my mind went blank. It was very unexpected.”
He plans to pay some bills and use his winnings for his children’s education.
“It feels great – this definitely helps,” Cesarano said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Fisher Street in North Bay.
