Northern Ontario man, 65, charged with drug trafficking

A senior citizen from a small northern Ontario town about 125 kilometres north of Wawa has been charged with trafficking suspected crack cocaine and oxycodone, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service began a joint investigation in August into a 65-year-old man from Mobert, Ont., OPP said in a news release.

He was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 29 with officers seizing an undisclosed amount of suspected narcotics along with approximately $3,400 in cash.

The man has been charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking both cocaine and opioids, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14 in Sault Ste. Marie.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.