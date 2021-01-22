Provincial police officers with the Temiskaming detachment say a man banned from driving was found asleep at the wheel with his vehicle, containing illegal drugs, idling in a parking lot in northern Ontario.

A call for a well-being check on Tenth Street East in the Township of Armstrong, off Highway 11 north of Temiskaming Shores, came in at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The 49-year-old man, from Englehart, was arrested and during a search, officers found suspected methamphetamine.

As a result, he is facing a list of charges, including:

Four counts of operation while prohibited

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

Three counts of driving while under suspension

The accused was held for a bail hearing that has not yet been scheduled and will appear in court in Temiskaming Shores.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.