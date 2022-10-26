Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs

A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

The arrest is part of a historic series of arrests by multiple police forces in the province, with drugs seized totalling more than $25 million.

The 36-year-old man was arrested Oct. 20 when several OPP units and the North Bay Police Service executed search warrants at residences in Bonfield and Callander.

“Officers seized large quantities of suspected cocaine (approximately 23 kg), crystal methamphetamine (approximately 8 kg), fentanyl (approximately 150 g) and a significant quantity of amphetamine and oxycontin,” police said in a news release.

“Also seized were cellular phones, electronic devices, drug paraphernalia, a silencer and over $20,000 in Canadian currency.”

OPP Chief Superintendent Mike Pilon said the arrest is the result of the daily efforts of police.

"We continue to get tips through Crime Stoppers and general investigation,” Pilon said.

“Just good old fashion teamwork and exhaustive police work is really what leads to these things."

He said it’s upsetting to know how much drugs there are circulating in the north.

"It's very concerning that in these smaller communities in northeastern Ontario that we're seeing these types of quantities,” Pilon said.

“It's just indicative of how much we're at a crisis level."

The suspect in the case has been charged with 15 offences, including trafficking, weapons possession, failing to comply with a release order and possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday in North Bay.

North Bay Police Insp. Scott McFarlane said the suspect is known to police.

"Arrested earlier this summer for similar types of offences and he was released from custody,” McFarlane said.

“That's about all I can say."

By taking the drugs off the street, he said they are potentially saving thousands of lives.

"As much as a piece of salt, or a grain of salt is enough to kill somebody with fentanyl, which I believed ether was well over 150 grams of fentanyl seized," McFarlane said.