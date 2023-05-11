Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money

Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.

Officers from the James Bay detachment were called to a business on Sixth Avenue around 10 a.m. May 2 after a 36-year-old man tried to use fake money, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

He is charged with having and uttering counterfeit money, the penalty for which is jail time of up to 14 years.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 27.

"Local retailers and the public are reminded to be alert and to carefully inspect all currency to verify that it is authentic. For further instructions regarding counterfeit prevention, the Bank of Canada offers valuable information," OPP said.

None of the charges has been proven in court.