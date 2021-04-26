Northern Ontario man charged with impaired driving after crashing boat into dock

A 24-year-old northern Ontario man has been accused of drunk driving a boat after crashing into a dock.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers from the Temiskaming detachment were called to a crash shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday on Long Lake in the Township of Robillard.

"Officers located the individuals on the vessel a short time after. Further investigation revealed that the boat operator had consumed alcoholic beverages," police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, operation while impaired by drugs and alcohol, and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the crash or how much damage was done if any.

The Charlton resident was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on May 18.

None of the charges has been proven in court.