Northern Ontario man fined $3K for not removing trailers from Crown land

For the second time, an Elliot Lake man has been found guilty of leaving trailers and other personal property on public land for more than 21 days.

A news release Friday from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Jonathan Lavoie was found guilty during a trial in absentia for contravening the Public Lands Act.

Under the act, it’s illegal to occupy public lands for more than 21 days in a calendar year. In addition to the $3,000 fine, the court ordered Lavoie to remove his trailers and clean up the site.

He was charged after conservation officers on snow machines came across two camper trailers and personal belongings that had been left on Crown land over the winter near Boland River Road in Sagard Township in January of this year.

“The officers determined that the trailers, personal items and a large amount of garbage were left there by Lavoie since the previous fall,” the news release said.

“Lavoie had been previously charged and convicted in 2017 for leaving a camper trailer on Crown land over the winter in Sagard Township.”

Justice of the Peace Jill Morris heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on Oct. 28.

