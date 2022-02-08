Northern Ontario man killed in Hwy. 11 crash Sunday

One person was killed in a crash between two pickup trucks on Highway 11 west of Smooth Rock Falls on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers from both the Kapuskasing and Cochrane detachments were called to the scene around 2:30 pm. Feb. 6.

"The driver of one of the pickup trucks, Omer Ethier, 73-years-old from Fauquier-Strickland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second pickup truck sustained minor injuries," OPP said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Police had closed the road for nine hours.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

No word on the cause of the collision.