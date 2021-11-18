Northern Ontario man makes bizarre find while renovating

When Wayne Wallace was renovating his new computer business on Main Street in Powassan, he found some beer and liquor bottles which he determined are decades-old.

"We found numerous bottles. And among them were three full bottles of Guinness beer," said Wallace.

“We don’t know the exact age of the bottles yet but we believe they’re from the late 1940s to early 1950s.”

Wallace also found bottles of rum, bourbon and Canadian whisky behind the walls.

He said some people have inquired about purchasing the empty bottles, but he isn’t sure of their value just yet.

Wallace said he’s working on tracking down more information as to who might have put the bottles there.

"We are slowly pushing out this story that someone can help solve this mystery," he said.

"We believe the building was built in the 1930s, and received information that it used to be a grocery store, a general store and beside that they sold ice cream as well…It later became a flower store and most recently a hair salon."

Wallace said he is paying things forward and put in his own time capsule behind the drywall.

Items include three bottles of O’Hara Irish Stout brewed in Carlow, Ireland, and a copy of a local newspaper.

"My wife actually had the great idea and she said we’ve got these full bottles that came out of the wall, why don’t we put full bottles back in," said Wallace