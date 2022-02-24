Northern Ontario mayor offers apology in wake of offensive video

Sables-Spanish River Mayor Les Gamble is apologizing for the actions of young people seen in an online video where the 'Every Child Matters' flag was disrespected.

Gamble started the council meeting Wednesday evening by reading a statement.

"Before we start the public meeting, I would like to make a comment on what's going on there," Gamble told council. "On behalf of some people there, I apologize to all people -- especially Indigenous nations -- for what happened."

The mayor identified his grandson, who is also Indigenous, as one of the individuals in the video. Gamble said there was some public backlash to the video and it's also been hard on the young people involved.

He said his grandson has since made a public apology to Sagamok Anishnawbek, an apology the mayor planned to read to council but he was later told council was not the time or place.

Gamble went on to put forward a motion reinforcing the need for reconciliation and pledging greater respect, understanding and fellowship on behalf of the township to its Indigenous neighbours.

It was a motion that past unanimously.

The original video had angered many in neighbouring communities including Sagamok, where a walk was held between Sagamok and Massey.

Organizers of the Walk for Reconciliation on Feb. 18 told CTV News they were shocked and hurt because they saw people they knew involved in the video.