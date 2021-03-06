The mining industry is expecting to receive a big boost next week as the seventh annual Northern Ontario Mining Showcase (NOMS) kicks off.

The City of Temiskaming Shores is leading the virtual convention. In all, 67 businesses will take part at the 2021 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention from March 8-11.

“Temiskaming Shores is proud to lead the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase initiative to help maximize global opportunities for northern Ontario communities and businesses,” said Mayor Carman Kidd.

The Liberal government says it recognizes the “strategic importance of these key sectors” and plans to help in the efforts to get new businesses to start up, scale up and create jobs.

“We invested $500,000 to help the City of Temiskaming Shores deliver the 2021 Northern Ontario Mining Showcase in support of local businesses and organizations,” said Sault Ste. Marie Liberal MP Terry Sheehan. “Last year alone, NOMS was credited with helping to create 93 jobs, develop 200 new partnerships, and generate more than $12.8 million in sales.”

Virtual convention

The virtual mining convention is aimed at connecting connect delegates from around the globe with mining and supply service companies from across northern Ontario.

The platform is aimed at providing access to a broader audience of business leaders, investors and mining industry colleagues worldwide. As the largest pavilion at PDAC, NOMS is set to also help mining supply and service companies enhance their digital presence, create jobs and increase trade, both domestically and internationally.

"With over 7,200 members here at home and around the world, PDAC's mission is to support a vibrant, competitive and responsible minerals industry," said PDAC president Felix Lee.

A North Bay-based manufacturer of specialized mining equipment, named Drillco, is a returning exhibitor. The company credits its participation in the convention for its increased sales and global awareness of its cutting-edge, clean-tech drilling system.

"We currently have clean-tech drills operating in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec,” said Drillco business development officer Dave Jones. “We now have clients operating throughout Mexico and in West Africa. Our customers are a direct result in participating at NOMS and at PDAC."

Northern Ontario’s mining supply and service sectors generate around $5.6 billion annually and supports 23,000 jobs throughout the region.