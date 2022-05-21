Northern Ontario MP calls a meeting with Prince Charles memorable

As part of this week’s royal tour, a northern Ontario MP reflects on meeting Prince Charles.

Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota and his wife Chantal got to meet and speak with the prince at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Wednesday evening.

"It was very warm, as the prince was very charming," Rota said.

It was the first time Rota met with the prince, who was visiting Canada as part of his three-day royal tour of the country. The tour started on May 17 and concluded on May 19.

The tour was one of many ways for Canada to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The trip focussed on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change, while connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.

Rota calls the experience memorable.

"We talked about what was going on in parliament, and some of the issues that are very hot right now. And we brought up some personal matters," said Rota.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spent time in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

"The prince has been to Canada a number of times," said Rota.

"It was nice to see the future king coming to Canada and you could tell his interest was sincere."