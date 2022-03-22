House Speaker recovering from heart surgery
CTVNorthernOntario.ca 6 pm Co-anchor
Brendan Connor
The House Speaker and northern Ontario Liberal MP Anthony Rota is recuperating after heart surgery in Sudbury on Monday.
Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota is doing well after scheduled bypass surgery at Sudbury's Health Sciences North, a news release from his office said.
Rota, who will be 61 in May, is in his second term as Speaker of the House of Commons.
He has been the MP for his riding since 2015, and before that, served from 2004 to 2011.
