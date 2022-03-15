Northern Ontario MPs among those banned by Russia

Members of Parliament from northeastern Ontario are among those banned travelling to Russia.

The Russians made the announcement Tuesday in retaliation for similar moves by Canada following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré, Timmins MP Charlie Angus, Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota, Manitoulin MP Carol Hughes and Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe are all on the list of 313 names, most of the politicians.

Angus said in a news release Tuesday that his push to rename the street in front of the Russian embassy to honour Ukrainian President Zelensky may have played a role in being included on the list.

“This is an illegal war," Angus said.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is acting like an international criminal. I will not be intimidated by Putin’s blacklist. I will continue to speak up in defence of the Ukrainian people.”

A story by CTV News said a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website said everyone on the list are now on the “stop list” or “black list” of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.

This move was taken in part because of Canada’s continued sanctions on Russia, according to the foreign ministry, who said it was targeting “top officials, parliamentarians and anti-Russian figures in Canada.”

Angus’s name appears as No. 9 on the list of Canadians being targeted by Putin. Angus said being blacklisted has made him feel more committed to the struggle.

“I think of the Ukrainian people being bombed out of their homes," he said.

"I think of the ordinary Russian people who have no desire to be dragged into this ugly conflict. I will do what I can to keep Canada focused on pushing for an end to this brutal and illegal conflict.”