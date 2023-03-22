Northern Ontario NDP wants safer highways
Videojournalist
Jaime McKee
Temiskaming Cochrane MPP John Vanthof and Thunder Bay MPP Lise Vauegois are calling on the provincial government to strengthen transport truck driver regulations.
This comes as two more serious collisions took place on northern highways this past weekend leaving two people dead.
"There are a vast number of driving schools, and very few inspectors," said Vanthof.
"More enforcement on the highways, MTO is vastly understaffed. More scales open, more trucks pulled over to make sure they're all safe."
"Safe trucks benefit everyone."
