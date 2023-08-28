Northern Ontario police crack down on 3D-printed guns

Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to crack down on what are called ‘ghost guns’ or 3D-printed firearms.

Police said it’s a major problem, since people are printing ‘guns’ that can actually fire bullets.

“Some of these 3D firearms are functional," said OPP acting Sgt. Rob Lewis.

3D-printed guns are almost identical to real firearms in the way they fire and their design. The weapons are easier for criminals to distribute and harder for police to track down.

“They're untraceable and unregistered so it makes them illegal right off the bat," said Lewis.

"All restricted firearms have to have a serial number and have to be from a manufacturer.”

OPP, along with their city police counterparts in North Bay, recently seized two loaded 3D-printed handguns, a 3D printer, ammo and other accessories used to manufacture them, along with 40 grams of fentanyl.

The bust was led by the OPP's Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team.

As a result, a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man face a number of charges.

“The only reason people are making these guns is for illegal purposes," said Lewis.

"There’s no other need for them.”

Former OPP commissioner and current CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis said the guns have become a real hassle for police because they are assembled at home and don’t have a serial number.

"It's very frightening that people can just get a printer and plastic and order the specific metal parts that are required and make a gun," said Lewis.

"If someone points one of those (at police), they're going to be shot. With the replica guns, it's the same thing.”

The fact some 3D-printed guns are entirely made out of plastic allows them to sneak through metal detectors.

Lewis said police are seeing more of these types of weapons being used in criminal activity.

“Definitely seeing more of them in Canada and right across North America,” he said.

“Some have been traced to murders in the United States. Although they’ve been used in many shootings in Canada.”