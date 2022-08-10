Northern Ontario police say men are being targeted in blackmail sex scam

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public about a blackmail sex scam connected to social media sites such as dating sites and Instagram.

"Sextortion is where people are lured into an online relationship through social media, dating sites or pornographic websites," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"As the relationship builds, victims are encouraged to use the computer's camera and the scammer will coerce the victim to perform a sexual act on webcam."

At that point, victims are in a bind. They are told they were recorded and if they refuse to pay up, the video will be released publicly or sent to friends.

It may seem obvious, but police said the best way to protect yourself is to "deny any requests to perform an illicit act over the internet."

"Disable your webcam or any other camera connected to the internet when you are not using it," police added.

"Hackers can obtain remote access and record without your knowledge … Consider carefully with whom you are sharing explicit videos and photographs."

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online.