Northern Ontario police seize $35K in drugs during traffic stop

A 25-year-old suspect has been charged with drug and other offences following a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming earlier this month.

Police stopped a vehicle March 12 around 11 p.m. on Lakeshore Road in Temiskaming Shores.

“As a result of further investigation, officers seized over $28,000 of suspected fentanyl, over $4,500 of suspected methamphetamine, over $2,500 of suspected cocaine and over $1,600 in Canadian currency,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

The Marter Township resident has been charged with several trafficking offences, driving while suspended and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5 in Temiskaming Shores.