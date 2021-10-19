iHeartRadio

Northern Ontario raid nets guns and drugs cache

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and cocaine with an estimated street value of $35,000 were seized in Cochrane. (OPP)

One person has been charged and several guns and $35,000 in drugs have been seized following a raid in a small northern Ontario town, police say.

A search was conducted at a home in Cochrane by Ontario Provincial Police and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and cocaine were found.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

