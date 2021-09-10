Northern Ontario residents win big with Encore, Lotto Max draws

Two northern Ontario residents have struck it big with two recent wins on Ontario Lottery and Gaming draws.

Pamela Ouimet of Sault Ste. Marie won $134,170 in the June 18 Lotto Max draw, winning second prize.

"This is my first big win," Ouimet said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I only play the lottery when the jackpot is big."

The 41-year-old deli worker checked her tickets using the ticket checker app.

"I was so excited when I saw the amount," she said. "I told my daughter right away and she didn't believe me at first. Now she is excited for me."

She has no plans yet for her winnings. The winning ticket was purchased at RJ's Market & Convenience on Wellington Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

And Daniel Virgoe of Elliot Lake won exactly $100,000 in the June 8 Encore draw. The winning ticket was purchased at C&R Variety Plus on Esten Drive in Elliot Lake.