Northern Ontario's largest Italian festival about to get underway in Sudbury

The food is being prepped, the bocce court has been built – it's full steam ahead for this weekend's Italian Festival in Sudbury.

"Last year was really exciting because we celebrated our 50th and that was a huge feat," said festival chair Angela Corsi-Raso.

"We are the largest Italian club in northern Ontario so for us to being this is super exciting. We have an amazing committee that has been plotting and meeting for months on how to plan this event, what to do, what worked, what didn't work, what do people want and we figured out that people want food."

Corsi-Raso may be joking but the sweet smell of porchetta moving its way through the kitchen shows they are going to be prepared one way or another.

This year they've planned more regional booths to showcase the rich cultural tapestry that is the Italian cuisine.

"We've extended our food fair, last year to three days and we've continued it and we're featuring different areas of Italy so it's not just pasta,” she said.

“It's what does each region serve and why, and the traditions behind it and of course we always have our barbecue with our famous porchetta sandwiches and sausages but we also have stuff for our vegetarians also."

The event has become a staple for many Sudburians, the city has one of the largest Italian-Canadian populations in the region.

Event organizers said they have planned activities for people to take in as well including a variety show, an outdoor bocce ball court, music and entertainment along with wrestling.

"There's just the true general love of the Italian culture,” said Corsi-Raso.

“We always say there's Italians and there's those who want to be Italian so everyone's welcome and it's a learning curve and it's a celebration and we welcome everyone."

Corsi-Raso told CTV News the Italian community has grown through the years and generations, spreading its roots into the building blocks that make up Sudbury.

"We always think that we're going to have all this time with all the ideas from the last festival that we're going to put forth at the new festival and then we realize 'oh my goodness' it's already here," said the Caruso Club's Vice-President Rossella Dorigo.

"We all have to eat and that's probably one of the main attractions here at the Caruso over the festival and we've learned over the years that because they enjoy the food so much, we've prolonged it so you can actually come taste test on Friday, Saturday and Sunday different things."

The Italian Festival is slated to run from Thursday to Sunday with opening ceremonies being held on Friday.

The organizers are also in good company this weekend – with Sault Ste. Marie Italian Festival is slated for Sunday.

For more information on Sudbury's Italian Festival, visit their Facebook page.