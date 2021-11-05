Northern Ontario's MineConnect expanding to the U.S.

A mining supply and service group based in northern Ontario is expanding its Nevada pilot project by officially launching the new MineConnect USA.

MineConnect, formerly known as Sudbury Area Mining Supply & Service Association, has opened offices in the northern Nevada city of Elko to connect with opportunities in the state's mining market. Elko is located about 230 miles west of Salt Lake City, Utah, and more than 400 miles north of Las Vegas.

The non-profit organization's U.S. branch will be overseen by executive director Marla Tremblay, newly hired strategic development director Sheena Hansen and a volunteer board of directors.

Hansen will be based in Elko.

"It took some time but it was crucial to us that we get things right from the outset," Tremblay said.

"Selecting a candidate with the right combination of work experience and talent who is also a great fit with our organizational culture is critical to the success of the project. Having the right person on the ground to represent MineConnect USA and the participating companies will make all the difference in achieving our goals and we feel that Sheena is well-positioned to do that. We also wanted to secure an office location that would meet our logistical needs while conveying the right message to industry."

Several efforts will be made to promote the new endeavour and put northern mining-related businesses on the map, including hosting industry events and through a targeted social media campaign.