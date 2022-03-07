Northern Ontario School of Medicine will officially be a university April 1

There’s an act and legislation that will be put in place in order for the Northern Ontario School of Medicine to officially become NOSM University on April 1.

"The governance changes, we no longer have members of our board from Laurentian or Lakehead and the degree changes in that we issue our own degree now but for the students, nothing changes. They have the same fantastic curriculum, the same spectacular faculty and of course these wonderful buildings,” says Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM University president, vice chancellor and dean.

Several students said they are excited to be a part of history when the school becomes the first independent medical university in Canada.

"Growing up here in Sudbury, I saw kind of the growth of NOSM kind of when it first started and it's exciting to see it taking its next steps really becoming a big prominent part of northern Ontario," said Radhika Nangia, a first-year student.

"I think becoming NOSM U really offers the opportunity to strengthen our social accountability mandate and really hone in on providing services for those who do live in remote and rural communities," said first-year student Meghan Forgie.

Back in December, the school's faculty and staff association voiced concerns surrounding the government's draft regulations, which showed NOSM university would only have a board of governors and not a senate.

Verma wants to ensure everyone it will be a bicameral system.

"Academic growth, our academic curriculum all of the important aspects of excellence of our programs will be governed by the senate and I think we’ve met all of the concerns that our faculty would’ve had," she said.

A transition board and senate meeting will be held on April 5 and 7 respectively.

Verma says then the school will launch its search for a new board of governors and an inaugural chancellor.