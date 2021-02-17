Ski and snowboard enthusiasts across the northeast have had a late start to the season but the wait is finally over in Sudbury now that the city owned Adanac Ski Hill officially opened its gates to the public Wednesday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for skiers and snowboarders to make their way over to the slopes at Adanac Ski Hill.



"Super pumped to finally get back out since we’ve been waiting all of this year, and a little bit of last, to finally get out," said an avid snowboarder.

"We are really, really, really happy about it. You got to take the win," one skier told CTV News.



"We’re usually at a bigger hill, but this one’s great."

Some say they’ve been waiting a long time for the hill to open.

"On a day like today when you’ve been skating for 20 or 30 years and you haven’t been able to ski for four months because everything’s been closed, it just feels great to get them on again," said a skier.

"I’m thrilled. It’s a huge relief. I didn’t think it was going to happen and it’s a big part of my life and especially my winters. So, I couldn’t be happier," said another skier.

"I’m really excited, very very excited. I’ve been looking forward to this all year," said a snowboarder.

City officials say whether you have a ski pass or if you’re just coming for the day, you will have to book ahead. Also, they say there will be no rentals or lessons taking place at this time.

"We have a new software system where people can book their tickets in advance that must be done to get a ticket to the ski hill," said Kevin Joblin, recreation coordinator with the City of Greater Sudbury.

Joblin says the hill will also have a capacity limit.



"This week, during the daytime we are allowing 200 people during the day time, night ski is the same, 200. On weekends, 200 people during the half day morning, and 200 in the half day afternoon. Then 80 people at one time on the carpet lift," said Joblin.

City staff remind Adanac users to wear face coverings at all times, especially in the lift lines.



Below is a list of all ski hills in northeastern Ontario:



SUDBURY

Adanac Ski Hill – NOW OPEN

Lively Ski Hill – NOW OPEN

Mount Dufour (Elliot Lake) – UNCONFIRMED

Boogie Mountain Ski Hill (Espanola) - NOW OPEN



NORTH BAY



Laurentian Ski Hill – FEB. 23

Antoine Mountain (Mattawan) – OPEN FEB. 26



SAULT STE. MARIE

Searchmont Resort – CLOSED FOR SEASON





TIMMINS

Mount Jamieson Resort – OPEN FEB. 19 - 10:00 a.m.



Chapleau Ski Hill - TEMPORARILY CLOSED



THUNDER BAY



Loch Lomond Ski Area – NOW OPEN