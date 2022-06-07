Northern Ontario student's essay wins $10K for Habitat for Humanity

A Grade 5 student from Englehart, near Temiskaming Shores, has won a $10,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity in an essay contest.

Gloria Burey, representing Englehart Public School, is one of 13,000 Canadian students who took part in the writing contest to share ideas on the meaning of home.

“Home’s a place for me where you can be yourself and take pride," Burey wrote.

"You can joke around, make and learn from mistakes, enjoy yourself and know that you are loved and cared for."

Teacher Holli Archer said that taking part in the 'Meaning of Home' contest would generate good discussion in her class.

“We were talking about human rights and so how housing is a human right," said Archer.

"The fact that a $10,000 donation would be made just by entering, they really jumped on that idea ... It was just a great way, an easy way to raise money for Habitat for Humanity."

Officials with Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North said the contest helps break down barriers among different groups of students.

“It builds understanding and it exposes feeling and issues that are connected and it brings people together," said Kimberley Woodcock, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North.

"So for those who are in a more privileged position, hopefully it raises empathy and therefore kindness and, you know, community service in this way."

Burey was a runner-up in the contest. She also won a tablet and a pizza party for her class.

Woodcock said the contest's founding sponsor, Sagen, gives her organization $10 for every entry. In total, that amounted to more than $4,000, plus $10,000 for Burey's essay.

All of that money will go to helping families in the north.