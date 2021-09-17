Northern Ontario teacher reprimanded for allowing wild party with students in 2017

A vice-principal at Phelps Public School in Redbridge, Ont., has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).

Sean Andrew Meighan, who is listed as vice-principal on the school's website, was reprimanded following a Sept. 16 hearing to review allegations that date to 2017.

Meighan was investigated for allowing underage students to party in October of that year.

"The member supervised the party and/or interacted with attendees of the party," the OCT said in its list of allegations.

He knew or ought to have known that underage students were drinking alcohol, the OCT said, and some were consuming cannabis and cocaine.

"During the party, a fight broke out that resulted in a student suffering injuries," the OCT said.

Meighan was found guilty of professional misconduct and reprimanded. Details of his punishment will be published on the OCT's Professionally Speaking, which lists members who have been sanctioned and their penalties.