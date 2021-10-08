Northern Ontario teams in action this weekend as OHL returns after pandemic disruption

After a season cut short two years ago by the COVID-19 pandemic – which wiped out the entire season last year – Ontario Hockey League action is back in northern Ontario.

After defeating Peterborough 7-4 on Thursday, the North Bay Battalion take on the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sudbury Wolves kick off their season Friday night, hosting Peterborough at Sudbury Arena. The pack then travels to the Sault for a Saturday tilt with the Greyhounds.

The team then heads to North Bay for a Thanksgiving Day tilt versus the Battalion on Monday afternoon.