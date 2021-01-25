A 19-year-old from Smooth Rock Falls is facing several charges for sexual assault and sexual interference stemming from incidents that allegedly took place earlier this month.

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming began the investigation Jan. 24 into two separate incidents in the Town of Englehart.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused was also wanted on an outstanding warrant," police said in a news release Monday.

The 19-year-old is charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. The suspect will appear in court in Temiskaming Shores "at a later date," police said.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," the release said. "If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help."

Click here to access the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website.

A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511, where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.