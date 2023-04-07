Northern Ontario teen sets provincial deadlift, squat records

Just three years after getting into powerlifting, 16-year-old Christopher Walsh, of New Liskeard in northern Ontario, set two provincial records at a competition in Kingston last month.

"I set the squat record at 180 kilograms, or 407 pounds, and then, my deadlift record was 497 pounds," Walsh told CTV News in an interview.

"When I first started, I never knew I'd be in a spot like this, it's really weird to think about. I just thought I'd be lifting in my basement forever."

His family told CTV News they are quite proud of Chris and his accomplishments.

"He told me before he went to the competition that he should win and that he should set a record," said Chris' mom, Jennifer Walsh.

"I sat him down and said 'confidence is really good, but don't set the bar too high for yourself.' I was blown away and very, very excited."

As part of the Canadian Powerlifting League, each competition consists of squatting, bench pressing and chest pressing.

"Deadlifting is my favourite," Walsh said.

"I excel at it most, it's one of my favourites and it's probably what I'm strongest at. I really enjoy it, just it's really fun."

Now, Walsh has qualified for two more top tier competitions.

"I qualified for nationals and North American championships," he said.

"Nationals is in about 17 weeks in Cambridge, so that's the next one I'm going to. Then I'll be going to North Americans in October."

