Northern Ontario town commemorating Great Fire of 1922
A northern Ontario city is hosting a weekend of events commemorating the bravery and resilience of the area after a fire destroyed 18 townships and killed 43 people 100 years ago.
Coined the 'Great Fire of 1922' it covered 650 square miles in the Timiskaming District and left 6,000 people homeless.
Haileybury Heritage Museum along with the city of Temiskaming Shores is hosting a lineup of activities starting Sept. 29 with fireworks and ending Sunday with a six-hour Great Fire Township Tour on Sunday morning.
Other event include a concert, parade, remembrance dip in the lake, firefighter competitions, barbeque, gala dinner and a drive-in movie.
They will all take place at the Harbour Place Pavilion and Haileybury Curling Club.
The museum has been sharing stories about the fire and a timeline of events on its Facebook page for the last several months.
