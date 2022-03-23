Northern Ontario weather alerts expanded across Hwy. 17 corridor

A mix of messy weather is moving into the northeast Wednesday afternoon prompting Environment Canada to expand its weather alerts along the Highway 17 corridor.

The risk of freezing rain stretches from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and is moving east, causing many school bus cancellations.

"A mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to move into the area (Wednesday) morning and taper off (Wednesday) evening. Snow and ice pellet accumulation of 2 to 4 cm will be possible," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement for the Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island area.

In addition to the risk of freezing rain, strong easterly wind gusts of up to 70 km/h could cause power outages, the weather service said.

Ice accumulation could reach up to 8 mm on Manitoulin Island, prompting Sudbury Student Services Consortium to cancel school buses on the island.

Meanwhile, Greater Sudbury to North Bay could see up to 10 cm of snow, including French River.

The Nipissing - Parry Sound Student Transportation Services cancelled many routes between North Bay and Parry Sound. For routes affected, click here.

"The precipitation will begin to change over to rain tonight," Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, a series of snowfall warnings in northwestern Ontario are continuing with another five cm of snow expected Wednesday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm were forecast between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.