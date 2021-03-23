Environment Canada has expanded special weather statements in northern Ontario as a mix of wintry precipitation moves in bringing heavy rain, ice pellets, freezing rain, heavy snow and possible flooding in some areas.

The mix of wintry precipitation is expected to begin Tuesday night and end Thursday morning.

Weather statements are in effect for communities north and east of Lake Superior to the James Bay Coast.

MIX OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION

"During the day Wednesday, most of the precipitation is expected to transition to a period of ice pellets or freezing rain," Environment Canada said. "Several hours of freezing rain will be possible, and some significant ice accretions may occur before the precipitation transitions to snow Wednesday night."

Communities affected include:

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake

Manitouwadge - Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

White River – Dubreuilville

"A few quick centimetres of snow will be possible by the time the snow comes to an end Thursday morning," Environment Canada said.

HEAVY RAIN COUPLED WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW MELT

Late Tuesday morning, Environment Canada expanded its weather alerts from Batchawana Bay and Sault Ste. Marie east to Blind River and Chapleau where heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Wednesday.

"Local rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are possible," Environment Canada said. "In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off. The combination of locally heavy rain and run-off may result in localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads."

HEAVY SNOW

The weather system will begin as rain Wednesday morning and then change to ice pellets or freezing rain before turning to snow. Environment Canada is forecasting between 10 to 15 cm of heavy snow by Thursday morning in these areas:

Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park

Atikokan - Shebandowan - Quetico Park

Attawapiskat

Beardmore - Jellicoe - Macdiarmid

Cloud Bay - Dorion

Fort Albany

Fort Hope - Lansdowne House - Ogoki

Geraldton - Longlac - Caramat

Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls - Whitefish Lake - Arrow Lake

Moosonee

Nakina - Aroland - Pagwa

Nipigon - Rossport

Upsala – Raith

"A snowfall warning may be required for portions of the area at a later time. Winds are also forecast to gust up to 50 km/h Wednesday night, leading to some blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times, particularly over open areas," Environment Canada said.