Northern Ontario wildfire smoke drifts into Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

Smoke from wildfires in Northwest Ontario has drifted into southeastern Manitoba with the easterly wind. ECCC said the smoke should dissipate throughout the day Sunday.

People with lung disease such as asthma or heart disease, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Older adults, children, and pregnant people are also susceptible.

Residents are advised to reduce their activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if they feel unwell.