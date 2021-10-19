Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle

A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.

Paramedics called provincial police for help shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 after a driver was found unresponsive on Rorke Avenue in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

"Police awakened the driver and located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. She was placed under arrest," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday. "A search incident to arrest yielded a quantity of suspected methamphetamine."

The 31-year-old woman from Cobalt was taken to the local detachment for further testing while the vehicle was towed from the scene.

She has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, failing to comply with a demand, and possession of methamphetamine.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Police said if you see a suspected impaired driver, report it to 911 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.