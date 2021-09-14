Northern Ontario woman charged with husband's murder
A 57-year-old woman from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with murdering her husband, police say.
Officers from the Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Cherry Street in Chapleau, about 200 kilometres west of Timmins, around 12:21 p.m. Sunday about a death.
"Police located the victim, Leo Brunette, 62 years of age of Chapleau deceased," OPP said in a news release Tuesday morning.
The accused has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
"The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Superior East OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Also assisting is the OPP Forensic Identification Service," OPP said.
Police said there is no concern for public safety.
Shortly after the news of the murder was released, people began posting about what a great man Brunette was.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
