Northern Ontario woman wins lottery scratch ticket top prize

A woman from the northern Ontario community of New Liskeard has won one of 50 top prizes in a lottery scratch ticket game.

Carole Hannah won $100,000 playing Instant Gold Pursuit, game #2411.

The $25 scratch ticket contains 20 different games with instant cash prizes ranging from $25 to $2,500.

Each ticket was also eligible for a draw on Jan. 7 where 50 winning numbers were selected.

This was how Hannah won her six-figure prize.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Paget Street where she lives.