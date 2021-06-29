Northern Ontario woodworking shop that makes Muskoka chairs has never been busier

A company in South River, Ont., that makes what are called Muskoka or Adirondack chairs -- commonly seen in backyards and at cottages -- has been busier than ever this year.

Bear Chair Company, located south of North Bay, had humble beginnings. It started in the company president's basement, but in the last 30 years, it has grown to include dozens of employees and has shipped the chairs to places across the world.

"It is a niche product,” said company president David Wright. “A lot of people are spending time in their backyards."

When Wright opened the workshop in the mid-1980s, he was counting on the demand for the classic Muskoka lounge chair in a ready-to-assemble form.

“I didn't really know where it would go but here we are," he said.

In 1987, the shop moved out of his basement and into a 15,000 square foot shop with 50 employees who cut, drill, sandpaper and package the chairs for delivery.

“I think this year we're going to be putting out 80,000-90,000 chairs,” said Wright.

The Village of South River said the shop has played a key role in its economy over the last several years.

"We're really fortunate to have a really good diverse economy in South River and they're a really big part of it,” said Village of South River clerk administrator Don McArthur. “They are an ambassador for South River with their products shipped all around the world."

Sales began regionally, then grew provincially, nationally and now internationally to countries in Europe -- including Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands -- as well as Japan and Australia.

'We're so super busy'

"We're so super busy. We normally have some downtime at this time of year, but it's not looking like any of that's going to happen," said labourer Teresa Schamehorn.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down production. The shop was only closed for two weeks last spring. But since then, work has been non-stop.

"We've built chairs 12 months a year this past year and with two shifts most of the time and that's the first time we've done that," said Wright.

He expects demand to only grow, as more Canadians look to flock to their cottages throughout the summer.