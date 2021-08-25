Northern police arrest stunt drivers, say one was travelling 146 k/m in a 50 km/h zone

Greater Sudbury Police and the Ontario Provincial Police laid stunt driving charges this week in multiple incidents.

In the first, Sudbury police say a G2 driver was clocked at 146 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

"The G2 driver was charged with stunt driving, received an immediate seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days," police said in a tweet Wednesday.

And Manitoulin OPP said they impounded two vehicles within an hour. In one case, police said the driver was travelling 101 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Lee Valley Road in Massey.

"These drivers face licence suspensions, the loss of their vehicles for 14 days and a court date," police said.