Northern police say motorist was driving 90 km/h over speed limit

An 18-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with stunt driving following an incident in French River on Aug. 14.

Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped the driver for travelling 171 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 64.

The teen, from East Gwillimbury, was charged with racing a motor vehicle and issued a provincial summons. A Sept. 20 court date has been set in Sudbury.

The driver was also issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.