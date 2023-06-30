Northern police warn of spike in collisions with wildlife

Ontario Provincial Police in the North Bay area say they have noticed an increase in the number of collisions involving wildlife on area roadways.

“North Bay OPP warning area drivers that there have been several collisions on our area highways involving wildlife,” police said in a tweet.

The tweet included a photo of a damaged vehicle and a moose killed in the collision.

“This moose was hit on Hwy. 63,” police said.

“No injuries were reported.”