‘Bell Let’s Talk Day’ is on Thursday, but two northern politicians have already begun the conversation.

Timmins Mayor George Pirie said it’s especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic to talk about the things that are bothering you.

“As my father used to say, ‘you’re not Superman.’ You have to engage with everybody within your support groups that are out there to help you when you’re having a difficult time,” Pirie said.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano is also encouraging people to take action.

“We’re asking people just to tag the mayor’s office; tag the city about things you do to improve and support your own mental health," Provenzano said. "And, I would encourage everybody to look out for people in your own lives who are struggling and offer support to them.”

On Thursday, Bell will donate five cents to mental-health initiatives across Canada for every text, call, tweet or Tik Tok video using the hashtag: #BellLetsTalk.