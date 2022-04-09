Northern realtors offer mixed reviews of new federal budget housing plans

Canadians struggling with the cost of living, particularly when it comes to shelter, were treated to a slew of housing announcements in Thursday's federal budget.

The federal government is committing more than $10 billion in the next five years to address the housing crisis in Canada.

"Well it's encouraging that the federal government is listening to what we've been calling for, for two years now, and that is that we need an increase in supply throughout our market," said Jonathan Mogg, Sault Ste. Marie Real Estate Board president.

"But it's not far enough. It really won't completely turn the tide in favour of our local first-time home buyers."

Mogg said commitments to reducing red tape for construction and municipalities is positive, but worries it wasn't specific enough for the type of housing that's most in demand.

"Because right now, we need more middle-density housing rather than just single-family and condos, so really they need to go even further with that," he added.

Sudbury's real estate board chair agreed.

"At a recent meeting for the Canadian Real Estate Association, there were statistics shared for homebuyers right across Canada," said Tanya Vanden Berg.

"We really do see young Canadians, say perhaps between 25-35, they can't afford a brand new detached home. Those homes in our region certainly are costing between $700,000-$800,000."

The new tax-free savings account for first-time home buyers was met with resounding applause by Vanden Berg and Mogg.

However, both said a temporary ban on foreign home buyers is really meant to target larger markets like Toronto and Vancouver, as the north rarely deals with foreign investors.