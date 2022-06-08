Northern Sask. community begins evacuations due to smoke, fire

The community of Stanley Mission is moving people with higher-risk health conditions out of the community due to a nearby wildfire.

"Stanley Mission Emergency Operations Center has made the decision to start evacuating Health Priority 1 and 2 groups for the community of Stanley Mission due to smoke and close proximity of the fires," Lac La Ronge Indian Band's head of emergency Maurice Ratt said in a Facebook post.

Ratt emphasized that the threat posed by the fire did not yet warrant a general evacuation.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the fire covered a nearly four-hectare area as of late Wednesday morning.

In a follow-up message from Ratt, he said Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club at Cooke Municipal Golf Course will receive evacuees.