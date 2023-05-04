Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.

In a message to community members, Chief Teddy Clark said residents would be moved to Lloydminster or Meadow Lake by bus.

"All members, especially elders, babies, young children, and any/all people with chronic health conditions and respiratory problems are urged to evacuate, Clark wrote on Facebook.

The remote community is located roughly 540 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

The wildfire burning near the First Nation is classified "not contained" by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Another uncontained fire is threatening a community located about 35 kilometres north of North Battleford.

The Battleford Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) says a fire that tore across roughly 2,800 hectares is still burning "posing a significant threat" to Moosomin First Nation.

"The current weather conditions, which are hot and dry, along with consistent winds have made suppression efforts challenged," the BATC said.

The BATC put out a call Thursday morning asking for volunteers with the necessary resources to help fight the fire.

"The suppression efforts are ongoing and there is an urgent need for more resources to contain the fire," the BATC said.

The First Nation's band manager said most of their volunteers are "quite exhausted from the last three days."

We have had some reprieve overnight when the wind calmed down and it cooled down. But again during the day, given the temperature today ... hings have flared up," Arnold Blackstar said.

"We could always use volunteers and if there are any folks out there that can have some time to come and support us, we would gladly appreciate it," he said.

According to Blackstar, no structures such as public buildings or homes have been affected by fire. But he noted there have "been some close calls."

In an email to CTV News, the SPSA said multiple fire departments were on scene and that the agency is providing support in the area.

The BATC advised community members to be on standby in case an evacuation is ordered.

"We encourage people to be prepared and have their medications and clothing ready in case of an evacuation."

--With files from Stacey Hein